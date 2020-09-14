Antelope County athletes ran away with much of the hardware at the Neligh-Oakdale Cross Country Invite on Monday.
Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley was the champion in the boy's race, followed by Eli Thiele of Summerland in 3rd, Griffin Claussen and Ashton Higgins of Neligh-Oakdale in 6th and 7th, Waylon Warneke and Nate Halsey of EV in 10th and 11th, Talon Krebs of N-O in 15th and Conner Klein of EV in 16th.
Kaci Wickersham of Summerland was runner up for the girls, followed by Raina Le of Neligh-Oakdale in 7th and Aislynn Kester of Summerland in 14th.
