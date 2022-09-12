All four Antelope County teams hit the course for the Neligh-Oakdale Invite on Monday.
The Elkhorn Valley girls placed first as a team with medalists Marissa Bennett 4th, Joslynn Larson 5th, Teegen Hasebroock 6th and Katie Warneke 13th.
Neligh-Oakdale earned runner up in the team standings with medalists Luci Koinzan 8th, Shilo Shabram 9th and Lynae Koinzan 10th.
Summerland's Aislynn Kester placed 12th, Carlee Livingston was 15th and Danielle Schrunk was 19th.
In the boy's competition, Waylon Warneke placed 3rd for the Falcons and Owen Vondra was 8th.
Bobcats Jesse Thiele and Alex Thiele finished 15th and 17th, respectively.
