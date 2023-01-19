Three Antelope County girls wrestling teams hit the mats for the Battle Creek Girls Invite on Monday.
Elkhorn Valley’s Kennedy Penne was the area’s top medalist, finishing runner up at 145.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Three Antelope County girls wrestling teams hit the mats for the Battle Creek Girls Invite on Monday.
Elkhorn Valley’s Kennedy Penne was the area’s top medalist, finishing runner up at 145.
For the complete story, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
To view more photos from the meet, click the following link: