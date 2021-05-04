Antelope County athletes won numerous individual titles and set new meet records at Saturday's Niobrara Valley Conference track meet in Atkinson.
Julien Hearn of Neligh-Oakdale took gold in both the long jump and high jump. He leaped 22-3 for first in long jump and went 6-5.25 in high jump for the win and a new NVC meet record. Aiden Kuester cleared 13-0 in pole vault for first and tied the conference meet record. Dawson Kaup won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 40-10. Claire Whitesel took first in girl's long jump with her career-best jump of 16-4.5.
Elkhorn Valley's Carter Werner and Aiden Kuester of N-O both crossed the finish line in 17.01 in the 110 hurdles in a photo finish. Werner was named champion and Kuester runner up. Falcon runners won both the girl's and boy's 300 hurdles as Carney Black took gold in 51.29 and Zack Hartl was first in 43.5.
Summerland's Hadley Cheatum won double gold as she dominated the 400 and 800 races, recording a 62.48 and 2:27.57, respectively.
