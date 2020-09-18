Trevor Thomson wrapped his arms so tightly around his mom that his shoulder pads cut into her cheek, leaving a bruise. Despite the pain, she held him just as tight in her arms.
Nine months after his father’s unexpected death, Trevor managed to smile before parents night on Sept. 4 as he handed his mom a white rose. After the game, the tears flowed as the Summerland sophomore embraced his mom and gripped the game ball — the ball he carried across the goal line and later placed at his father’s burial site.
“I took it to the cemetery the next day and gave it to him,” Trevor said. “It was something my mom and I talked about. With it being parents night, this was something I wanted to do for my dad.”
Keith Thomson loved sports. He attended the University of Nebraska and cheered on the Huskers. His wife, Gina, said he loved football — high school, college, professional and especially football in the front yard with his sons. Keith died January 25 at the age of 59.
“The boys took on his passion for the love of sports,” Gina said. “Their dad rarely missed a game they played in. And he was a sideline coach always inspiring and yelling positive things out to the kids. I do the same, but you know if it’s coming from dad, I guess it just means more…. I’m their biggest fan beside them and their dad is their biggest fan inside them. ”
After suffering a heart attack in January, Keith left behind five children with Gina — Larissa, 18; Trevor, 16; Connor, 14; Sierra, 11; and Makayla, 5 — as well as an adult daughter from a previous marriage, Samantha.
Keith started working at Three River Telco in his hometown of Lynch in 1989 and married Gina Larson in 1993. Tragedy struck the family hard and often over the years, including a fire in 2015 that left them homeless just the day after the birth of their fifth child.
Losing their home eventually led Gina and their children back to where she grew up near Page. Until then, the Thomson family lived just outside of Lynch, where Gina homeschooled their children using a Christian-based curriculum. With Larissa about to be a freshman, the kids switched to public school at Orchard.
Due to work obligations, Keith lived in Lynch most of the week, though he rarely missed a sporting event. While their kids adapted to the new living arrangements and new school, Keith and Gina’s marriage hit a tough patch.
“Grief and depression took over,” she said. “Our marriage failed, and our kids had to start a new school in a new home and dealt with their parents being separated. Then one parent dies, and the timing couldn’t have been worse.”
Gina said the funeral decisions were overwhelming. Through it all, sports remained an important piece of the puzzle for Trevor. The day of the funeral, he wore his baseball pants, football jersey and the same blue jacket his dad had worn to every game. Trevor’s teammates wore their football jerseys, too.
Inside the casket, Trevor placed a baseball for this dad, along with a note, “Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. I love you dad.”
As the Bobcats prepared for the 2020 football season, Trevor knew he wanted to give the game ball from his first touchdown to his dad. Against Elkhorn Valley in the opener, he was pushing toward the goal line against a pack of defenders when he fumbled the ball.
“His legs were pumping,” said coach Jeff Shabram. “He wanted that touchdown for his dad. When he lost the ball, he just wasn’t the same the rest of the game. He got it at parent’s night, though, and maybe that was better anyway.”
Shabram has coached the Thomson boys in track, baseball, powerlifting and football. His sons, Wyatt and Gunnar, are classmates with Connor and Trevor, respectively. They hang out often on the weekends and seem to always end up east of Page at the ranch, whether they’re ice skating in the winter or playing games in the basement.
“They are good kids. They don’t have an ego and just know what they are supposed to do and do it,” he said. “They do it with a willing, happy heart. Good leaders for their teammates.”
The day after parents night, Trevor drove to Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lynch, where his dad was buried. He walked to the southwest corner of the cemetery and laid the game ball behind an arrangement bearing the words “Dad.”
Connor, who is on the Summerland junior high football team, plans to do the same with the game ball from last week when he scored his first Bobcat touchdown.
At the front of their father’s burial site, is Larissa’s gold medal wrapped around a ceramic angel. The medal was from their powerlifting meet in Peru just days before Keith’s death. With their dad in attendance, Larissa earned top overall female lifter of the meet.
“That was my last powerlifting meet that my dad made it to,” Larissa said through the tears. “After I got that medal, I went up to my dad and he gave me the biggest hug. My dad never really told us he was proud of us, but that day, dad he told me he was proud. It’s something I’ll never forget. I know he was proud of all of us.”
Shabram said the Thomson family continues to show its character as they continue to grieve Keith’s death. The boys also display their work ethic and determination on the football field, as well as their strong Christian values.
“They are grieving for their dad, and pleasing him is a motivating factor,” Shabram said. “The boys know there is greater purpose and greater calling. That’s why you don’t see them moping around or feeling sorry for themselves. They wake up the next day and go out there and live.”
All of the kids admitted they’ve been through a lot of rough times as a family, but they don’t let the negatives drag them down. There’s not time to rest on their laurels and be depressed, especially considering others may also be going through hard times.
“Always be kind and always be a good role model to anybody who can be watching you,” Trevor said while glancing at his youngest sister. “You can’t bring yourself down. You have to stay positive about things.”