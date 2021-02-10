As Adam Miller walked onto the mat, the feeling was different than any other match before. All the hard work had come into play and he wanted to join the prestigious club that only two other Elkhorn Valley wrestlers have ever made —150 wins. The best part was that it was against his own practice partner.
Miller, who is a senior at Elkhorn Valley grabbed his 150th career win last Saturday at the Falcons’ subdistrict wrestling meet in Pleasanton. Only one win away, he and his coaches found out that his championship match would be against his own teammate Tristan Smith.
With both wrestlers already knowing each others moves, Miller decided to hit a throw which put Smith on his back in the first period and pinned him for the milestone. As the ref raised his hand to signify Miller as the winner, Smith grabbed Miller's arm and raised it as well to let everyone know how special it was.
“It was still an honor to hit the 150 milestone,” Miller said. “We thought about celebrating it later, but decided that it is something to enjoy in the moment. It wouldn’t be as special if it wasn’t truly my 150th. Tristan and I both knew it was going to work out that way, and he was okay with it. He has been my practice partner all year, so it was actually kind of cool to have him out there because he is the one that has helped push me towards this goal.”
Miller, like most wrestlers, has had people mentor him along the way. Miller’s inspiration is someone especially close to him, his father Tony.
“My biggest inspiration on this journey has been my dad,” he said. “He introduced me to wrestling and started it all. My dad was my coach all throughout club wrestling. I couldn’t have asked for a better supporter through all my years. I was glad I could show him that all the work he put in for me is paying off.”
Falcons’ head coach Joey Tegeler had nothing but praise for his senior and his work ethic that helped him meet his goal.
“Adam’s work ethic has always been good,” Tegeler said. “He’s a very competitive kid that has an equally high standard for himself. With that high standard, he leads by example with his work ethic.”
Elkhorn Valley incorporated wrestling as a sport in the 1990s. A majority of the program’s success has come the last decade. Now that Miller has joined the club, there are three wrestlers in the program’s history that have recorded 150 wins.
“There are now three wrestlers at Elkhorn Valley that have reached 150 wins,” Miller said. “I joined two of our best wrestlers, Dillon Stewart and Josh McFarland, and can’t wait to welcome my teammate Hunter Bennett here.”
Miller is now a three time state qualifier and looks to make it a fourth straight. He also picked up a fourth place medal to add to his historic career. He isn’t done though. Now he wants it all.
“My ultimate goal hasn’t changed since I started wrestling,” he said. “I still want to be standing on the top of that medal stand in Omaha with a gold medal around my neck. The only difference is that this is my last chance to get there.”
With his success, Miller has a long list of people he credits for helping him over the years and getting him to where he is today.
“I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be my best day in and day out,” Miller said. “I also want to thank my parents for putting up with me during the season, when I may not always be in a good mood. The support from all our fans does not go unnoticed either. I would just like to thank everyone that has been involved with our program and helped build it to what it is today.”
Miller currently has a perfect record of 39-0 and looks to add to it. Not only that, but he is the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 126 in Class D. He will have the chance to finish his season perfect after the district meet at Elkhorn Valley this weekend and the state meet in Omaha.