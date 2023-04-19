Jeromy Vauble
LCW PRO

I am very excited to introduce myself as the new sports editor for the Antelope County News & Knox County News. I can’t believe I can now say this, as I have been on the sidelines and in the gymnasiums of Northeast Nebraska since 2013. 

Growing up in Doniphan, a small community in central Nebraska, my love for sports was sparked. Lucky enough to be a member of several successful sports teams, I know first hand what it’s like  having the whole community behind us. 

1
0
0
0
0