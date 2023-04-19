I am very excited to introduce myself as the new sports editor for the Antelope County News & Knox County News. I can’t believe I can now say this, as I have been on the sidelines and in the gymnasiums of Northeast Nebraska since 2013.
Growing up in Doniphan, a small community in central Nebraska, my love for sports was sparked. Lucky enough to be a member of several successful sports teams, I know first hand what it’s like having the whole community behind us.
The bright lights on a crisp Friday night, or the memories of running onto the basketball court to a packed gymnasium. These are just some of the experiences I wanted for my own children when choosing to call Northeast Nebraska home.
At the end of the day, I don’t remember all the scores of the games. What I do have are the vivid memories of packed bleachers and great community support. I have personally seen all of these same things covering games while freelancing for the ACN & KCN the last couple of years. Getting to be a part of the news and sports team now as a full-time job, etching and documenting these same kinds of memories for generations to come, is a dream come true for me.
I have been married to my wife Traci since 2010. We have a total of five children, including three grown adult daughters who have introduced us to the world of being grandparents.
Being a grandpa is an amazing title to have. I have a son who is finishing up his freshman year as a member of the Midland University football team. Our youngest is a freshman at Stanton Community Schools and is the last stop before becoming empty-nesters.
Some of my hobbies include, spending time with my family, traveling, attending rodeos and live music concerts. I also spend time learning all about smoking meat on my smoker, and cheering on my favorite professional sports teams. Win or lose, I’m a die hard Raiders and Red Sox fan.
I started my photography journey by simply trying to capture memories of our family, our children’s school and sporting events. My love for trying to capture the perfect photo at events kept my drive alive. Shortly after getting married, I injured myself trying to play sports. Traci made the decision that forced me into retirement of being an athlete.
Needing to find a new hobby and still wanting to be involved in sports, I became a photographer. This was a completely life changing experience for me, I have been able witness some amazing events. The best part is helping people capture the most memorable moments of their lives.
I look forward to showcasing all the local athletes, coaches, student sections, pep bands and all the behind-the-scene crews making high school sports so special in Northeast Nebraska.
I have a passion for sports and capturing the emotions of the game, not only on the field or court with photographs, but now with words too. So when this opportunity presented itself, it was a dream come true for me. Seeing the work ethic Carrie Pitzer and the whole newsroom has for covering community events, truly has me excited for the journey I will be taking our readers on.
My goal is to build upon the strong presence the Antelope County News & Knox County News already has that our readers and supporters are used to. So, if you see me out at your local event, please stop and say hello. I look forward to meeting everyone.