She wanted to find a way to comfort other patients at the place where her own cancer story began — Antelope Memorial Hospital.
In December 2015, Teri Peitzmeier of Neligh was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her journey began like it does for most breast cancer patients – after she received a breast cancer screening mammogram.
Teri had chosen to have her mammogram done at Antelope Memorial Hospital with its new 3D mammography equipment.
The mammogram images revealed an extremely small mass (half the size of a credit card number) - in her right breast. Had Teri had a 2D mammogram instead of the 3D mammogram, the lesion could have easily been missed because of its small size.
Following the biopsy, Teri was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive case of breast cancer. She was told she was a stage 1A with an aggression stage of 4 and had BRCA 2, triple negative breast cancer. BRCA 2 is a hereditary gene which increases the risk of its carriers developing breast cancer.
Due to Teri’s diagnosis, an aggressive treatment plan was developed. It began with a surgical lumpectomy followed by eight rounds of intravenous chemotherapy. This eventually led to a double mastectomy and oophorectomy.
Teri is an avid and talented quilter. During her chemo treatments, she browsed through quilting magazines and came across an image titled “Dream Big” that caught her eye. She thought the image was fitting for her as well as many other cancer patients.
Teri had been searching for a way to lift the spirits of other men and women fighting cancer and decided to create “dream big” quilts to inspire them to keep “dreaming” of being cancer-free.
“I wanted to share my message of ‘dreaming big’ at the place where my breast cancer story began - the AMH Mammography Suite,” said Teri. “I’m aware of the stress that having a cancer screening can bring and hope that this quilt will provide some comfort to patients receiving their mammograms at AMH.”
Teri’s story is an inspiration for all women and men that are going through a cancer experience.
She was able to do what most can’t with her diagnosis. Teri beat the odds and defeated her cancer. As of January, she’s been in remission for three years and hopes to get to the “Magic 5.”
Through all that a cancer diagnosis brings, Teri has kept a positive attitude while doing her best to keep moving forward and raising up everyone around her. She is truly an inspiration to others.