It’s a great day to be a Warrior!
As a recent Neligh-Oakdale graduate, I would like to share my support for our school system, staff, administration and school board. For a small school we have many things to be proud of. The education and academic programs are very good. The teaching staff works very hard.
The amount and quality of the extra curricular programs is excellent. I would be the first to admit that kids in general aren't always nice. I see the same thing in adults. However, I think one attribute all should commit to is honesty and integrity. The recent efforts of some of our patrons, as well as our county sheriff to spread negativity about our school system is deplorable.
I am happy to see parents stand up for their kids, but I am equally saddened that they, as well as an elected official, would choose to broadcast through a tv station over 100 miles away instead of working for a local solution. It is embarrassing to think our own county sheriff would lift himself up as a hero for intervening in a situation, if he never entered the school nor returned phone calls from school administration. Board member Furstenau hit the mark when he said these conversations should start at home and between parents. The school can implement programs as a proactive measure and investigate alleged incidents as a reactive measure. However, even then many of their actions have to be kept confidential by law to save the reputations of students. Unfortunately, this has not been the case with some patrons and our county sheriff.
The real unfortunate consequence has been we have now jeopardized the reputation of our improving school system and the many people working so hard to make it a great place for our students. I can only hope they continue to want to work as hard as they have to make NOPS great. As always, it's a great day to be a Warrior!
Simon Beacom