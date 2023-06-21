All schools have their issues with bullying and other conflicts and ours is no different.
Like other schools, we strive to make our school a positive, safe environment for all students. To make this happen, communication plays a key role. In a recent KTIV news post the title read “Sheriff Intervenes on Bullying in School District.”
If someone is intervening, I would assume they would have talked to all parties. I agree that Sheriff Moore definitely had reason to be concerned, but I do not understand why he did not personally communicate any of this with the school to find out what we had been doing or continue to do, or to use his own expertise with ours to help find a solution. Our superintendent, Mr. Beacom even tried to contact Sheriff Moore after his letter to the school board in February addressing this. He never returned his phone call. He definitely made time to talk to KTIV News, though.
Patrons of our school district may not always know the whole story as many things have to be kept confidential. But make no mistake that Mr. Beacom and many others in our school work tirelessly to make our school the best it can be. As always, “It’s a Great Day to be a Warrior!”
Becky Kerkman