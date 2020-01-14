For the second year in a row, the Neligh-Oakdale FCCLA chapter and one-act team combined forces in order to help those less fortunate. Instead of accepting a monetary admissions for its open house, the one-act team requested that each person bring at least one item that could be donated to the local food pantry.
The FCCLA kids accepted the items and took them to the food pantry to help with the holiday season. This year, 119 pounds of goods were donated. Thank you to everyone who helped by providing items. Our goal for years to come is to consistently increase how much is donated. We will challenge everyone who comes to the open house to help us accomplish this task each year.
