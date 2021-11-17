LeRoy and Gail (Pellatz) Wortman of Neligh, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, November 28, 1:00 to 3:00 pm. at the Neligh American Legion, 115 West 3rd Street.
They were united in marriage on December 2, 1961 in Brunswick. They have lived in the same house on the same farm all 60 years.
Their children are the late Jolene (Randy) Mosel, Rosemary (Roger) Legate all of Neligh, Jim (Mary Jo) Wortman of Denton, Randy (Misty) of Pierce and Jeni (Tim) Negley of Gothenburg. Grandchildren Dane (AnnaLisa) Mosel, Miranda (Juan) Lopez, Chandra (Aaron) Blase, Ethan Mosel, Tyler (Melissa) Legate, Colby Legate, Sonya Legate, Devin (Kaylee) Wortman, Seth Wortman, Logan (Tasia) Wortman, Reid Wortman, Abby Negley and Aleigha Negley. Great-grandchildren Leilani, Ian, Lilia Lopez, Adelyn, Emma, Avery Blase, Joan, Nora, Penny Legate, Ellie and Cooper Wortman.
The couple request no gifts.
If unable to attend, cards can be sent to 52547 858 Rd. Neligh, NE 68756.