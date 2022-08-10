Our Newspapers:
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 96F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 5:13 am
The Quad County Baseball Tournament for the PeeWee and Pony teams will begin in Neligh on Tuesday.
A 90th Birthday Open House for Norda Johnson will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Lied Auditorium, Tilden Public Library, Tilden, Nebraska.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Happy 75th Wedding Anniversary to Hoyt and Arlene Sirek on August 17!
From their sons Gordon & Roger