Ron and Lori Hanway of Lincoln, Ne announce the engagement of their daughter Kaylee Ann Hanway to Tate Robert Schutt son of Jim and Kristi Schutt of Orchard, NE.
The bride-to-be graduated from Lincoln Pius X High School in 2013. Then attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 2018 and earned a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction at Doane in 2021 and is currently teaching 4th grade at Centennial Public School, Utica Ne . Her fiancé graduated in 2014 from Clearwater/Orchard Public School, attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and graduated with a Mortuary Science degree from Kansas City Kansas Community College in 2018. He is currently employed at Roper & Sons Mortuary in Lincoln, Ne as a funeral director.
The couple will be wed on June 18th, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, Ne.