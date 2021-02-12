The children of Gale and Shirley (Lyons) Rittscher are pleased to announce their parent’s 60th wedding anniversary. They were married February 18, 1961, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Gale and Shirley have 4 children: Rhonda (Jim) Kimmel of Norfolk, Renee (Mike) Uldrich of Fairmont, Gay Deanne (George) Funk of Mesa, Ariz., and Jason (Sarah) Rittscher of Elgin. They have 10 grandchildren: Nic (Sarah) Kimmel, Jordon Uldrich, Chandler (Sabrina) Uldrich and Rachelle Uldrich, Katie, Matthew and Sarah Funk, and Ava, Sophie and Ian Rittscher; along with 2 great grandchildren: Gage Kimmel and Maeli Uldrich.