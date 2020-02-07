Our Newspapers:
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 7, 2020 @ 11:25 pm
Both Wolfpack teams are back in action this Friday after rescheduling one of their games.
Happy 50th anniversary to Bruce and LaVonne Pitzer of Oakdale.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Happy 50th anniversary to Bruce and LaVonne Pitzer of Oakdale.
The couple is celebrating their golden anniversary on February 7.
Cards can be sent to 84405 527 Ave., Oakdale, NE 68761.