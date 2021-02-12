The family of Melva (Huston) Gadeken is requesting a Card Shower in honor of her 95th birthday on Wednesday February 24th. Melva and her late husband John Gadeken moved from the Neligh area to Branson, MO in 1970.
Their children are Carol (Larry) Parker of Springfield, MO, Kay (David) Rozell of Nixa, MO, Gary (Sara) Gadeken of St. Louis, MO, and Connie (Lowell) Thompson of Lexington, KY. Melva has 5 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Birthday cards can be sent to: Melva Gadeken c/o Carol Parker, 4710 S. West Avenue, Springfield, MO 65810.