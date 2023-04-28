Our Newspapers:
Sunny skies. High 61F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 3:09 am
I am very excited to introduce myself as the new sports editor for the Antelope County News & Knox County News. I can’t believe I can now say this, as I have been on the sidelines and in the gymnasiums of Northeast Nebraska since 2013.
The family of Richard and Cheri Schwager of Orchard are hosting a card shower in honor of their 55th anniversary on May 4.
Help us wish Mary Ann Biddlecome a Happy 80th Birthday on May 5th.
Cards can be sent to:
P.O. Box 396,
Ewing, NE 68735