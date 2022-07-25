The family of Leon and Merri Strong are hosting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 29th.
Leon and Merri (Obershaw) were united in marriage at St. Francis Church in Neligh, NE. The retired couple enjoys spending time with their family, fishing, traveling, and cruisin’ in their 1957 Chevy. Their family includes Cory Strong & Amy Smith, Lynelle & Charles Homolka, Katie & Tommy Schwartz and five grandchildren.
Please send wishes and special memories to the couple at 208 Hohman St., Oakdale NE 68761.