Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 91F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 11, 2021 @ 2:18 am
The Peewee and Pony teams kicked off the Quad County Baseball Tournament in Neligh on Monday.
Dennis and Diane Flenniken will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Aug. 14, 2021. They were married at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.
Lyle and Jeanie (Cook) Juracek are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary August 14.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 801 K Street Neligh, NE 68756