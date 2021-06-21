Terry and Trish (Thiele) Hemenway are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 26.
Their family is hosting a celebration in their honor from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Orchard United Methodist Church Hall, 380 Noble St.
The couple has four children: Mandy and Justin Schulte of Bennington, Angie and Steve Spaulding of Norfolk, Andrea and Anthony Williby of Orchard and Aaron Hemenway of Orchard and eight grandchildren.
Cards may reach the Hemenways at 86198 513th Ave., Orchard, NE 68764.