Updated: February 7, 2022 @ 2:07 pm
Elgin Public-Pope John earned runner up after they took on St. Mary's in the boy's NVC championship on Saturday night.
Nicholas and Jennifer Kocian of Norfolk, are parents of a son, Clayton Dennis Kocian, born Thursday, January 13th 2022, 10:25 PM at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was 19.75 inches long, and is the couple’s first child. Grandparents are Dennis and Kar…
The family of Helen Wantz is requesting a card shower for her 100th birthday on February 13, 2022.
Cards can reach Helen at: Helen Wantz, 51635 Highway 20, Orchard, NE 68764