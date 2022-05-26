Kelsi Havlovic and Justin Funk, along with their parents, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Kelsi is the daughter of Duane and Rachelle Havlovic of Prague, NE. She is a 2016 graduate of East Butler High School in Brainard, a 2019 graduate of Northeast Community College and a 2021 graduate of Bellevue University. Kelsi earned an associate of applied science degree in information technology from Northeast and a bachelor of science degree in cybersecurity from Bellevue. She is currently employed as an IT support specialist at Applied Connective Technologies in Albion.
Justin is the son of Ron and Angela Funk of Clearwater. He is a 2017 graduate of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin and a 2019 graduate of Northeast Community College. Justin obtained an associate of applied science degree in agriculture-diversified agriculture and is currently employed in farming.
The couple is to be married on Aug. 20, 2022, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater with a reception to follow at the O’Neill Community Center.