Our Newspapers:
Mainly sunny. High around 90F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 3:33 am
(back L-R) Coach Boyd Batenhorst, Conor Dempsey, Landyn Schrader, Norman Grothe, Hunter Reestman, Coach Dan Murray, (front L-R) Linus Borer, Hunter Charf, Andrew Jacobsen, Trinity Graham, Keegan McAllister, Beau Murray, (not pictured) Brock Kester
Gary and Donna Jones of Neligh will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 3rd. You can send your well wishes to them at:
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Gary and Donna Jones of Neligh will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 3rd. You can send your well wishes to them at:
52615 854th Rd.
Neligh, NE 68756