Andy and Loretta Frey of Tilden announce the engagement of their daughter Kimberly Laura Frey to Austin James Osborn of Bellevue. He is the son of Bill Osborn and Lisa Osborn of Bellevue.
Miss Frey is a 2019 graduate of Elkhorn Valley High School and is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Science in accounting at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. She plans to pursue her Master of Professional Accountancy upon graduation in 2023 and then her CPA license. She will start full-time at Seim Johnson in 2024 as an Associate I.
She is the granddaughter of John & Corinne Frey of Tilden and the late Jerome and JoAnn Gubbels of Osmond.
Mr. Osborn is a 2016 graduate of Bellevue East High School, and a 2021 graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where he received his Bachelor of Science in psychology and forensic science. He is currently pursuing his Master of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and applying for medical school. Right now, he works for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as a Child and Family Services Specialist.
He is the grandson of Mike & Karolyn Osborn of Papillion and Darrell and the late Twila Widman of Chapman.
A June 18th wedding is planned at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden, with Father Patrick Nields officiating. The couple plans to live in Omaha after a honeymoon to Cancun.