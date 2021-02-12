Edith Grant will be joining a select group of people February 16th when she celebrates her 100th birthday. Through the decades Edith has mentioned how she wished she could have had a summer birthday. Consequently, COVID will be granting her wish for a “summer birthday”, we will be celebrating this noteworthy milestone at a later date.
Therefore, at this time her daughters Georgia Wyatt and Gail Koenig, their husbands, her six grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren invite family and friends to help Edith celebrate her 100th “winter birthday” with a card shower.
Send cards to Edith Grant, 700 S Giles Creek Lane apt 21 Tilden Nebraska 68781