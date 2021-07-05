Our Newspapers:
Plenty of sunshine. High 93F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 5, 2021 @ 10:20 am
Brenna Wager from Summerland, and Paige Furstenau from Neligh Compete in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Game.
The public is invited to come help Edith “Dee Dee” Grant celebrate her 100th birthday at an open house on Saturday, July 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Tilden Public Library. No gifts please. Your presence is her gift.
