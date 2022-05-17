Mallory Cooper and Daniel Libolt, along with their parents, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Mallory is the daughter of Mark and Cathy Cooper of Orchard, NE. She is a 2016 graduate of Clearwater-Orchard Public Schools and a 2020 graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University. Mallory obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and she is currently employed by Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh as a registered nurse.
Daniel is the son of Denny and Vicki Libolt of Springview, NE. Daniel is a 2018 graduate of Chambers Public School and a 2021 graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University. Daniel obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a Concentration in Agriculture, and he is currently employed by Don (Boog) and Ryan Walters of Chambers.
The couple is to be married on June 4th, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard with a reception to follow at the O’Neill Community Center.