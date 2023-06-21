The family of LeRoy & Sally Clarkson are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th Wedding Anniversary.
LeRoy & Sally were united in marriage on June 28th, 1958 at St. Anne's Catholic church in Dixon, NE.
Their children are: Deanna and Marv Hagberg, South Sioux City, NE; Lori and Chuck Frohberg, Norfolk, NE; Kim and Paul Pate, Las Vegas, NV; Tom and Serena Clarkson, Vermillion, SD; Scott and Lori Clarkson, Norfolk, NE; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Cards can reach the couple at 705 K Street, Neligh, NE 68756