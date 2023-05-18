The family of John C. and Corinne Frey is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was united in marriage on June 1, 1963 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Cards may be sent to 53293 848 Road Tilden, NE 68781.
Their children are Ruth and David Miller, Oakdale; John Frey Jr, Tilden; Dean and Carrie Frey, Palmyra; Brian Frey, Tilden; Andy and Loretta Frey, Tilden; Amy and BJ Loeffler, Albion; June and Bill Wagner, Norfolk; Terry and Rachel Frey, Tilden; Sandi and Keith Reichmuth, Madison; Kelli and Chris Unseld, Pierce; Crystal and Ryan King, Meadow Grove; Randy and Larissa Frey, Tilden; Dolly Frey, Tilden.
The couple has 31 grandchildren.