Friends of Sr. Arlene Welding are requesting a card shower in honor of her 99th birthday on May 12.
Cards may reach her at: Sr. Arlene Welding, Our Lady House of Angels, 3995 So. 92nd St., Greenfield, WI 53228.
Sr. Arlene Welding joined the School Sisters of St Francis in 1936 in Campbellsport, Wisc. After 32 years of teaching in Wisc., Miss., Costa Rica, Honduras and Phoenix, Ariz., she turned her focus to Social Justice. She spent her remaining 25 working years in Nashville, Tenn. at Catholic Charities and writing letters on justice and peace issues. Nearly 200 of her political letters were published in newspapers and magazines. Sr. Welding has many relatives in Nebraska and is able to correspond with many of them. God bless her for all her works.