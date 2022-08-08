Congratulations and God’s Blessings to Reverend Marion Von Rentzell on his 85th birthday! Marion is a native of northeast Nebraska. He was born near Center, grew up in the Creighton area, and married Grace Gutz from Osmond.
Reverend Von Rentzell served as pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, Neligh and Trinity Lutheran Church, Elgin from 1968 – 1983. He then moved to North Platte where he served at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church until his retirement. Marion and Grace currently reside in the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island. You can find him working in the community garden and volunteering with Grace at their church and in the community.
This card shower is hosted by Paul and Sandy Von Rentzell, Ruth and Ted Allwardt, Jon and Sue Von Rentzell, and Gloria and Steve Spiehs. The children invite you to send a personal note or birthday card to their father by August 13, 2022, at the address below to help him celebrate this special milestone:
Reverend Marion Von Rentzell
4120 Rolling Green Drive
Grand Island, NE 68803