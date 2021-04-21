Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: April 22, 2021 @ 12:12 am
The Elkhorn Valley track and field team found plenty of success as they traveled to the Wisner-Pilger Invite.
The children of Margaret Pierson are requesting a card shower to celebrate her 97th birthday on May 1.
Her address is 225 N 56th St, Apt 118, Lincoln, NE 68504. She and her family moved to Neligh in 1952.