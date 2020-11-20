Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 20, 2020 @ 7:42 pm
The 2020 football season is over for Neligh-Oakdale and Summerland, but the post season honors are just starting.
The family of Lois Reinke is requesting a card shower in honor of her 94th birthday on Monday, Nov. 23.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
The family of Lois Reinke is requesting a card shower in honor of her 94th birthday on Monday, Nov. 23.
Please send her birthday cards at: 806 S St., Neligh, NE 68756.