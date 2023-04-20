Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 8:47 pm
I am very excited to introduce myself as the new sports editor for the Antelope County News & Knox County News. I can’t believe I can now say this, as I have been on the sidelines and in the gymnasiums of Northeast Nebraska since 2013.
Please join the family of Harold and Sharon Klein in a card shower to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 22nd.
Cards may be sent to:
Harold & Sharon Klein
707 Q St.
Neligh, NE 68756