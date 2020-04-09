Our Newspapers:
Windy with sunshine. High 44F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A clear sky. Low 23F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 9:47 am
Three Antelope County football players have been selected to play in the 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
Jose and Jacii Lopez of Elgin would like to announce the arrival of their daughter, Jasmine Ray Lopez.
The family of Judy Kerkman of Clearwater would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on April 12, 2020.
Cards can reach her at:
Judy Kerkman
51443 846th Road
Clearwater NE 68726-5293