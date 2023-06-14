Our Newspapers:
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 5:54 am
Antelope County athletes shined at the 2023 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke.
The family of Joe Grosserode is requesting a card shower for his 95th birthday on June 13th 2023. Cards can reach him at
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
The family of Joe Grosserode is requesting a card shower for his 95th birthday on June 13th 2023. Cards can reach him at
Joe Grosserode
201 S. Pine St.
Tilden, Ne 68781