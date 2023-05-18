The children of Ken and Becky Chohon are requesting a card shower in honor of their parents celebrating 50 years of marriage May 25th. High school graduates of St. Mary’s Catholic High School and wed at St. Patrick’s church in O’Neill, the couple eventually made their family home outside of Ewing where they raised their two children. In 1995, they moved south to Oklahoma City where they currently reside. They enjoy spending time with family including their five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, fishing, and traveling.
We invite you to send congratulations to: 11513 NW 114th St, Yukon, OK 73099.