Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 11:59 pm
Seventeen area student athletes have been honored with 2020 Academic All-State awards for the spring season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
Happy 70th Birthday!
The daughters of Amy Acklie are requesting a card shower for her 70th birthday on May 12.
Please send cards to her at: 50978 851st Rd, Clearwater, NE 68726.