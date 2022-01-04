Our Newspapers:
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 2:41 am
The Neligh-Oakdale boys took down Bloomfield on Friday night to win back-to-back victories this week.
The family of John Eley, formally of Orchard, is requesting a card shower to brighten his spirits as he battles health issues.
Cards may be sent to:
Little Flower Group Home, John Eley at 9031 East Plata, Masa, AZ 85209.