Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 8:36 am
Gage Clifton was awarded the Orchard High School Male Athlete of the Year. He is the son of Ben and DeAnna Clifton of Orchard.
The family of Herb Ziegenbein of Winnetoon would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on June 13, 2020.
Cards can reach him at: P.O. Box 112 Winnetoon, NE 68789