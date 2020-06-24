Morgan Buckendahl and Tyson Schutt, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Morgan is the daughter of Brice and Julie Buckendahl and the granddaughter of George and Carlene Prince and Sandra and the late William Buckendahl, all of Pierce. Morgan is a 2012 graduate of Pierce High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of South Dakota where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education/special education. She earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Peru State College in 2018. Morgan is employed by Summerland School District as a second-grade teacher.
Tyson is the son of Jim and Kristi Schutt of Orchard and the grandson of
John and Eileen Schmit of O’Neill and the late Robert and Adella Schutt of Gretna. Tyson is a 2012 graduate of Clearwater-Orchard High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics. He is employed by Plains Cover Crop of Orchard.
The couple will be married on July 11, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill.