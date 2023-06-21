Our Newspapers:
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 1:37 pm
Antelope County athletes shined at the 2023 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke.
Grant and Juliana Knutson of Neligh would like to announce the arrival of their daughter, Adelynne Jean Knutson. Adelynne was born June 13, 2023, at 8:31 pm, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Sibling William, 6. Grandparents are Sean and Sarah Dunn of Oakdale, Christ…
The children of Jim and Mary Bourn are hosting an open house to celebrate their parents’ 70th wedding anniversary.
You are invited to join them Saturday, June 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m at the Swanson Hunting Lodge in Niobrara.