Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 5, 2021 @ 8:15 pm
Antelope County golfers earned seven individual medals and Neligh-Oakdale won the team title by 18 strokes at the Niobrara/Verdigre Invite on Wednesday.
Ralph and Norma Black are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2021.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Ralph and Norma Black are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2021.
Cards may reach them at 712 East 1st Street, Neligh, NE 68756.