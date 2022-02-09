Our Newspapers:
Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 8:41 pm
Elgin Public-Pope John earned runner up after they took on St. Mary's in the boy's NVC championship on Saturday night.
Leonard Kerkman will celebrate his 80th birthday on February 14. Please join his family in sharing special memories. Cards may be sent to 51443-846th Rd. Clearwater, NE 68726.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Leonard Kerkman will celebrate his 80th birthday on February 14. Please join his family in sharing special memories. Cards may be sent to 51443-846th Rd. Clearwater, NE 68726.