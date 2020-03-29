The family of Earla Carlson of Neligh is requesting a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday on Friday, April 3.
With the current concerns with COVID-19 and her considered high risk, family is asking you to help brighten her special day with cards. Cards will reach her at 311 F St., Neligh, NE 68756.
Her children are Dean and Tami Carlson of Stanton, Ronita and Shane Jacobsen of Plainview, Trudy and Larry Bearinger of Creighton, Lonnie and Tracy Carlson of Pierce and Carrie and Wade Pitzer of Oakdale.