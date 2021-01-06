The family of Doris Eymann of Tilden wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 90th birthday on January 7, 2021.
Doris was born at her home near Ewing, NE on January 7, 1931. She attended country school during the elementary grades and high school in Oakdale.
For 38 years Doris educated students in the Tilden, Elgin, Meadow Grove and Oakdale area, lastly as the Library Media Specialist at Elkhorn Valley School in Tilden.
Her family includes Cindy Seier of Omaha, Gordy and Helen Eymann of Tilden, seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Cards and wishes may be sent to Doris at Box 495, Tilden, NE 68781.
Thank you in advance for making this a special day for her!