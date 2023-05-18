Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 10:12 pm
Luci Koinzan only ran one race at district track — the 3,200 — but it was her ticket to state.
The family of John C. and Corinne Frey is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was united in marriage on June 1, 1963 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Cards may be sent to 53293 848 Road Tilden, NE 68781.
Wishing Bob Lundquist a Happy 90th Birthday! We hope you have the best day!
