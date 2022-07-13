We are celebrating a milestone birthday for Bill Alderson this coming August and we are asking for you to celebrate with us! Bill is 85!!!
Bill Alderson, a life time resident of northeast Nebraska is the son of Irvie Alderson and Pearl Tuttle Alderson Flakus. He graduated from Neligh High School and served in the United States Navy. After his military service he worked for Consumers and NPPD as a journeyman lineman and regional manager in Antelope county from Clearwater to Tilden. Bill married Beverly Overton of Oakdale and have resided in Antelope County most of their lives. He is active in their church and has a heart for service, this is most evident with his years of devotion to the Antelope Food Bank, Neligh Lions club, and Elgin volunteer fire department among other things. His yearly highlight is working the Petersburg Threshing Bee.
Bill still enjoys doing his own yard work, riding his John Deere and spending time with family and was an avid bowler at the Neligh Lanes for years.
This card shower is being hosted by his children; Stephanie (Lance) Mortensen, Kenosha Wi and Billy Alderson II of Oakdale NE along with their grandchildren.
Please take a moment to drop dad a personal note, a birthday card, memory or word of encouragement to celebrate this special occasion.
these cards should arrive by August 1, 2022 to:
Bill Alderson
POB 161
Elgin, NE
68636
Happy Birthday Dad!!!