Brienne Gossman and Derek Bell announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
Parents of the couple are Dave and Sharon Gossman of Neligh, Dan and the late Bobbie Bell of Norfolk and Jodi Kuchera of Wahoo.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of Wayne State College. She has been studying at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and will begin clinical rotations in the fall.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of Wahoo High School and is studying at Southeast Community College for CAD.
The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, July 31 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.